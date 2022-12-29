Ways to celebrate the New Year in Gilroy

New Year’s Eve falls on a Saturday in 2022, providing an extra day to recover before the work week begins. Venues around Gilroy and South County have planned accordingly. All events are on Dec. 31, unless otherwise noted.

Gilroy Gardens will host a New Year’s Eve celebration from 4pm to midnight.

In addition to the ongoing Holiday event, the celebration kicks off at 5pm, followed by a dance party at 9pm, featuring a live DJ, speciality appetizers and cocktails. Food items include Fried Mac & Cheese Balls, Cheeseburger sliders, Bruschetta and crab cakes.

The night ends with a countdown to midnight with a fireworks show over Coyote Lake.

For information, visit gilroygardens.org/nye.

Tempo Kitchen & Bar, 7560 Monterey St., will offer multiple ways to celebrate the evening.

A four-course menu including appetizer and dessert from 5-7pm is $85 per person plus tax and gratuity.

For those looking to stay the entire evening, Tempo will offer the same menu, plus a photo booth, live performance from Izzy & the Haze, champagne toast at midnight, and more starting from 5pm to 1am for $125 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Those wanting to skip the menu and party are invited from 9pm to 1am to enjoy the live performance, photo booth, champagne toast and more for $60 per person plus tax and gratuity.

To purchase tickets or for information, call 408.855.1111 or visit tempokb.com.

Old City Hall Restaurant, 7400 Monterey St., will ring in the New Year with a performance by The Breaux Show, featuring classic rock and pop hits from the 1970s-2000s.

From 8pm to midnight, the restaurant will offer party favors, late night buffet, a champagne toast and more.

Tickets are $25 per person. For information, visit oldcityhall.biz/phone/index.html.

Pintello Comedy Theater’s New Year’s Eve Bash is back, beginning at 8pm at the Gilroy Grange Hall, 8191 Swanston Lane.

The event features catered hors d’oeuvres from Westside Grill, a performance by local singer Ted Sanchez, beer and wine, dessert and more.

“Spamalot” will also premiere. Directed by Whitney Pintello, the show is described as “a new musical lovingly ripped off from the motion picture, ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail.’”

The show will continue its run on select days from Jan. 6 to Feb. 4.

Admission to the New Year’s Eve event is $125 per person. For reservations, call 408.406.6327 or email [email protected].

In Morgan Hill, Granada Theatre, 17400 Monterey Road, will celebrate the end of 2022 with a champagne toast at midnight.

The event begins at 9pm, featuring live music by DJ Ano and light appetizers.

Tickets are $45 per person. For information, visit mohi.social/nye.