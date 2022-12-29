good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
48.9 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
December 29, 2022
Article Search
tyler arakaki christopher high school marching band drum major
Christopher High School senior Tyler Arakaki has been chosen to march in the London New Year’s Day Parade as a drum major. Photo: Thien-An Truong
FeaturedNewsSchools

Christopher High School senior prepares to march in London New Year’s Day Parade

By: Erik Chalhoub
21
0

Tyler Arakaki still can’t quite believe he got chosen to march in the London New Year’s Day Parade.

But, when the Christopher High School senior and his mother Roberta fly into the historic capital of England this week, it’ll become a reality, even if it still feels unbelievable, he admitted.

Arakaki, a member of the school’s band since his freshman year, will represent the United States and Varsity Spirit in the parade as a drum major, marching alongside 350 cheerleaders and dancers from across the country.

“It’s not a feeling that I’ve gotten used to,” he said. “When I first found out, I was literally freaking out. When we get there, it will start becoming more real.”

Running since 1987, the London New Year’s Day Parade attracts more than 10,000 participants from the U.S., U.K., Europe and beyond to a street audience of more than 500,000 and a TV audience, which reaches millions annually, according to parade organizers.

Arakaki learned of his selection at the conclusion of drum major camp this summer in Moraga, where he was one of five others chosen to march in London based on their outstanding ability. Only the top 12% of students from Varsity Spirit camps across the country earn the chance to participate, according to the organization.

“I just remember standing in line with the four others, we were like, ‘why are we up here, camp is over,’” he recalled. “Then they announced the five drum majors as the 2023 All-Americans, and I remember all five of us looking at each other and simultaneously smiling.”

Arakaki’s passion for music originated from his musical father, but it blossomed in the fourth grade, when he joined a choir program. His love for it only grew from there.

He has been part of the chamber choir at Christopher High School for all four years of his high school career, three of which as choir section leader. He also performed with the Regional Honor Choir as an eighth-grader and freshman at San Jose State, and recently performed with the choir in San Luis Obispo in November.

Arakaki’s quest to become a drum major, a role that leads the marching band, began during his freshman year.

“I thought my drum major was super cool,” he said. “[The role] was super appealing and I wanted it.”

The band director at the time noticed Arakaki’s interest, and during his junior year, he was appointed to the role.

During drum major camp, Arakaki said the experience raised not only his technical ability, but his leadership skills.

That leadership knowledge should serve him well in the future, as he has set a goal of becoming a music instructor as a career. Arakaki, who plans on attending the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) in the fall to study music education, is already giving private lessons to the younger generations.

Roberta Arakaki said her son has a natural talent for working with children, which was on display during a recent summer choir camp where Tyler served as a counselor.

“You could just see how the kids just adored him,” she said. “He has the personality where kids gravitate towards him. Him having some amazing teachers have helped him along the way and helped him become an amazing musician.”

Roberta added that Tyler “amazes me everyday.”

“It’s truly an amazing and once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she said of her son’s selection to the London New Year’s Day Parade. “Everything he’s accomplished melts my heart. I’m just so proud of him for chasing his dream and not being afraid of going after everything he wants.”

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

A look back at some of the major Gilroy stories of 2022

Erik Chalhoub -
For more than two years, people have clamored for...
News

Ways to celebrate the New Year in Gilroy

Staff Report -
New Year’s Eve falls on a Saturday in 2022,...
News

More rain expected after New Year

Michael Moore -
South Valley will continue to see wet, rainy weather...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
892FollowersFollow
2,607FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
sixth street leaves

A look back at some of the major Gilroy stories of...

new year's eve celebration

Ways to celebrate the New Year in Gilroy