‘Zoom-bomber’ hijacks Gilroy meeting

Gilroy’s virtual town hall was disrupted April 27 by a hacker who displayed images of child pornography during a meeting that was being viewed by more than 100 people.

The meeting, which city officials hosted on the video-teleconferencing platform Zoom as well as on Facebook, gathered city department heads who were answering various questions from the public.

The so-called “Zoom-bombing” incident occurred 20 minutes into the 5:30pm meeting.

Such incidents of pornographic and hate images have spread rapidly in online meetings throughout the country, as jurisdictions are forced to hold meetings virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the FBI.

City officials released a statement on social media apologizing for the “deeply disturbing imagery.”

“Despite our quickest efforts, immediately shutting the meeting down, this imagery still made it to the public who were viewing and participating in the meeting,” the statement read. “We extend our deepest apologies to the community and all those affected by this disturbing incident. We will be evaluating security protocols for virtual meetings to prevent this type of incident in the future. As for now, Straight Talk with the City of Gilroy is postponed until further notice.”

The FBI released the following steps to mitigate teleconference hijacking threats:

Do not make meetings or classrooms public. In Zoom, there are two options to make a meeting private: require a meeting password or use the waiting room feature and control the admittance of guests.

Do not share a link to a teleconference or classroom on an unrestricted publicly available social media post. Provide the link directly to specific people.

Manage screensharing options. In Zoom, change screensharing to “Host Only.”

Ensure users are using the updated version of remote access/meeting applications. In January 2020, Zoom updated their software. In their security update, the teleconference software provider added passwords by default for meetings and disabled the ability to randomly scan for meetings to join.

Lastly, ensure that your organization’s telework policy or guide addresses requirements for physical and information security.

Those who were a victim of a teleconference hijacking, or any cyber-crime for that matter, are asked to report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.