good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
66.9 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
January 12, 2022
Article Search
el camino real bell downtown gilroy paseo
A green pole was recently installed in the downtown Gilroy paseo, where a replica El Camino Real bell will be placed. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Amah Mutsun Tribal Band urges Gilroy to rethink bell

Tribe calls on council to reverse earlier approval of downtown installation

By: Erik Chalhoub
43
0

A replica bell approved more than a year ago for downtown Gilroy faces opposition from the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, who say such markers symbolize enslavement of Native Americans during the Spanish colonization period.

Those in support of the bell, however, say it does not represent the violent practices of the Catholic missions, but rather, pays homage to the historic El Camino Real route.

The bell and a plaque was approved by the Gilroy City Council in September 2020, after an earlier 6-1 recommendation by the Arts and Culture Commission.

The commemorative marker was brought forth by Gilroy’s 150th anniversary committee as a way to recognize the city’s sesquicentennial in 2020. The bell is slated to be placed in the paseo on Monterey Street between Sixth and Fifth streets.

Currently, only the pole has been installed.

Nine people spoke out against the bell during the council’s Jan. 10 meeting, urging the governing body to retract its earlier approval. The council also received more than 40 emailed letters in opposition before the meeting, including from the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, ACLU of Northern California and Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley.

The Amah Mutsun say the El Camino Real bell markers, which can be found along Highway 101 and elsewhere, “celebrate a white-washed, romanticized and distorted history that has long been promoted in the state.”

In a letter to the council, Valentin Lopez, chairman of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, wrote that the bells “have long served to erase the true history and experiences of California’s tribal peoples who suffered so many atrocities during the deadly times of Spanish occupation and internment in the mission system.”

“The mission bell was used by missionaries in the Spanish missions to regiment a daily schedule of mandatory prayer and compulsory labor,” he wrote.

The City of Santa Cruz, Lopez noted, agreed to remove all El Camino Real bell markers in 2020, and held a ceremony in August 2021 commemorating the final bell’s removal.

Because the item was not on the agenda, the council did not discuss the bell.

Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz, however, requested the bell be brought back at a future meeting for discussion. The motion failed, with only herself and Councilmembers Zach Hilton and Fred Tovar supporting it.

After the meeting, Lopez said it felt like the majority of the council “did not even consider our words and all of the community input that they received on this issue.” 

“We are extremely disappointed with the City of Gilroy for refusing to even have a public discussion regarding our tribe’s request to reconsider the planned El Camino Real bell installation,” he said. “The city has shown great disrespect to our tribe by refusing to engage with us regarding the bell, and by not consulting with us to begin with regarding the installation of the El Camino Real bell and the interpretation of our tribal history at the Gilroy Historical Paseo project.”

Mayor Marie Blankley said after the meeting that the bell has already received its approval from two city bodies, as well as two rounds of public hearings.

“Through public comment and commissioner deliberations, the Arts & Culture Commission recommended approval of the bell to the City Council, where it withstood another public hearing before being unanimously approved,” she said.

The El Camino Real bells, she said, were guideposts along the historic route, and replicas can be found throughout the state that mark its location.

A plaque will be installed with the bell, which will read, “Located at the intersection of historic pathways of native peoples and El Camino Real, Gilroy’s location has long been the key to its good fortune. In 1906, guidepost bells were placed along the El Camino Real to guide early travelers and preserve the historic route. Today El Camino Real is known as Monterey Highway.”

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Christopher High School

Christopher boys soccer team looks to ascend like it never has before

Emanuel Lee -
If first-year Christopher High boys soccer coach Josue Salgado...
News

Amazon purchases Gilroy farmland

Erik Chalhoub -
Online retail and web services giant Amazon purchased 60...
Gilroy High School

After family relocates from the East Coast to the West, Ruben Le makes his move on the mat

Juan Reyes -
Gilroy High junior Ruben Le and his family made...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Christopher boys soccer team looks to ascend like it never has...

camino arroyo highway 152 project garlic industrial amazon delivery center farmland agriculture

Amazon purchases Gilroy farmland