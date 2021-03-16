Amazon confirms Hollister facility

Amazon will be the tenant of a delivery center under construction at the corner of San Felipe and Flynn roads in Hollister, a company spokesperson confirmed with this publication.

Grading work recently got underway on the 25.5-acre property after the Hollister Planning Commission on Jan. 28 unanimously approved the 129,540-square-foot, 44-foot-tall facility.

According to plans submitted to the city, the 24/7 facility, located in the Citation Business Park, would include 710 van parking spaces for the delivery fleet, 260 spaces for employees and the public, and 15 spaces for semi-trucks.

Amazon spokesperson Xavier Van Chau said the site will “speed up deliveries for customers in the region and reduce long-distance travel.” Packages are transported to these delivery stations, known as “last mile” facilities, from Amazon fulfillment centers, sorted and then loaded into vehicles for delivery.

The station is also expected to create “hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs,” with wages starting at $15 an hour, according to Van Chau.

“The company is excited to be part of this project,” he wrote in an email. “As Amazon continues to grow in California, we want to support the state’s continued economic recovery. Amazon will partner with the city and community members as this project advances.”

The facility is slated to open later in 2021, according to Van Chau.

Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez announced Amazon as the tenant in a video posted on his Facebook page on March 11, saying the delivery center will employ “hundreds of people in our community.”

“That means less people on Highway 25, and more of our community working in their own town so they can get more time with their family,” he said.