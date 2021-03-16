good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
43.3 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
March 16, 2021
Article Search
Crews last week started digging and moving dirt at the future site of a new Amazon "last mile" distribution center on Flynn Road. Photo: Juan Reyes
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Amazon confirms Hollister facility

Construction underway on delivery center

By: Erik Chalhoub
107
0

Amazon will be the tenant of a delivery center under construction at the corner of San Felipe and Flynn roads in Hollister, a company spokesperson confirmed with this publication.

Grading work recently got underway on the 25.5-acre property after the Hollister Planning Commission on Jan. 28 unanimously approved the 129,540-square-foot, 44-foot-tall facility.

According to plans submitted to the city, the 24/7 facility, located in the Citation Business Park, would include 710 van parking spaces for the delivery fleet, 260 spaces for employees and the public, and 15 spaces for semi-trucks.

Amazon spokesperson Xavier Van Chau said the site will “speed up deliveries for customers in the region and reduce long-distance travel.” Packages are transported to these delivery stations, known as “last mile” facilities, from Amazon fulfillment centers, sorted and then loaded into vehicles for delivery.

The station is also expected to create “hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs,” with wages starting at $15 an hour, according to Van Chau.

“The company is excited to be part of this project,” he wrote in an email. “As Amazon continues to grow in California, we want to support the state’s continued economic recovery. Amazon will partner with the city and community members as this project advances.”

The facility is slated to open later in 2021, according to Van Chau.

Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez announced Amazon as the tenant in a video posted on his Facebook page on March 11, saying the delivery center will employ “hundreds of people in our community.”

“That means less people on Highway 25, and more of our community working in their own town so they can get more time with their family,” he said.

Avatar
Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Santa Teresa Boulevard reopens after explosive device found in roadway

Staff Report -
UPDATE 8pm: Santa Teresa Boulevard reopened after police said an...
Read more
COVID-19

Proposed bond measure seeks to improve state’s food system

Staff Report -
Two state assemblymembers on Tuesday announced a new $3...
Read more
es

Los estudiantes podrían regresar en abril

Staff Report -
Un año después de que el Distrito Escolar Unificado...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Santa Teresa Boulevard reopens after explosive device found in roadway

Proposed bond measure seeks to improve state’s food system