Arenas leading in District 1 supervisor race

Sylvia Arenas led all candidates in the five-person race for the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors District 1 seat, early results show.

As of 9pm June 7, Arenas, a San Jose city councilmember, secured nearly 30% of the votes, while former San Jose City Councilmember Johnny Khamis had 25%.

Rich Constantine garnered 20% of the votes, with Claudia Rossi at 19% and Denelle Fedor at 5%.

Santa Clara County’s District 1, which was redrawn after the 2020 Census, includes all of Gilroy, Morgan Hill and unincorporated South County, as well as portions of San Jose.

The top two vote-getters in the primary election head to the general election in November.