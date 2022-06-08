Rivas takes big lead in early Assembly results

Incumbent Robert Rivas is leading challenger Stephanie Castro for the Assembly District 29 seat with 68% of the vote, as of 9pm June 7.

Rivas, a Democrat from Hollister, was first elected to the assembly in 2018 after a stint as a San Benito County supervisor. Castro, a Republican who lives in Hollister, is a teacher with two credentials: Multiple Subject Credential from CalTEACH and Single Subject Secondary Art Credential from the University of Phoenix.

The boundaries for District 29 changed considerably as a result of the 2020 redistricting process. The new district includes all of San Benito County, eastern Monterey County and portions of southern Santa Clara County, including Gilroy.

Incumbent Congressmember Zoe Lofgren appears well on her way to defend her seat and secure her 14th consecutive term in November, taking a large lead over her two challengers for the 18th District.

Lofgren garnered 59% of the vote as of 9pm June 7, while Peter Hernandez, a San Benito County supervisor, and citizenship instructor Luis Acevedo-Arreguin had 28.5% and 12%, respectively.

The newly redrawn 18th Congressional District stretches from downtown San Jose to the north, to the southern regions of Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, and all of San Benito County.

Measure A, which limits Valley Water board members to no more than four consecutive four-year terms, garnered a majority of voters in support, at 54% in favor.

The measure would extend the district’s current practice of three consecutive four-year terms for its board members.