Bikes for those in need

Gilroy resident Zachary Hilton is working to pair bicycles to those who need them to get to their essential jobs and other critical activities in Gilroy and Morgan Hill.

Hilton recently launched Bike Match Gilroy/Morgan Hill, where those who have an extra bicycle they want to donate can fill out a form at bit.ly/BikeMatch. People can also fill out the form indicating their need for a bike.

Donated bikes should be in ready-to-ride condition. For bikes that need work before being donated, Hilton advises reaching out to a local bike shop to service it.

As of April 20, Hilton said the program has garnered 14 bikes with 12 matches.

For information, email [email protected].