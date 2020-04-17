Train strikes, kills person in Gilroy

A person was struck and killed by a train north of the Gilroy Caltrain Station on April 17.

A northbound train hit the person that was trespassing on the Union Pacific tracks at about 6:20am, according to Caltrain. There were three passengers on board the train.

The incident resulted in an hour-long service delay throughout the system. The Valley Transportation Authority provided bus service between the Gilroy and San Jose Diridon stations.

This was Caltrain’s second fatality of the year, after a person near Sunnyvale was struck in early March.