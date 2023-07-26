Blankley seeks to keep mayor’s seat in 2024

Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley got an early start on the 2024 election, announcing July 20 that she will seek to retain her seat next year.

In a press release, Blankley, who was elected as mayor in 2020 after serving on the Gilroy City Council since 2018, said “protecting our quality of life here in Gilroy and our ability to support city services commensurate with growth will always come first for me.”

As mayor, Blankley has led the council through the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, worked on adding an ice rink facility at the Gilroy Sports Park, and advocated for public transportation services, including for a fourth weekday commuter train soon to begin service at the Gilroy Transit Center.

“With so much going and still to see through for the town that I love, I’m excited for this next term,” she said. “Through my monthly Spotlight newsletter and in-person coffee events, I’ll continue to provide venues that welcome community input and show that the issues we face are handled with transparency and fairness to all. I’m proud to bring crucial fiscal oversight to council leadership with my expertise of over 35 years as a CPA. With the recently approved budget, our accomplishments on my watch will continue to soar without breaking the bank.”

The mayor’s seat and three council seats are up for election on Nov. 5, 2024. The nomination period opens on July 15, 2024 and closes on Aug. 9, 2024.