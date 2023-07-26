Santa Clara Valley Healthcare recognized

Santa Clara Valley Healthcare (SCVH) and its three hospitals were recognized by Cal Hospital Compare (CHC) for its opioid abuse disorder abatement efforts and by the American Heart Association for achievements in stroke care.

SCVH’s three hospitals are St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy, and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and O’Connor Hospital in San Jose.

CHC, a performance reporting initiative managed by a board of directors, recognized all three hospitals in their 2023 Opioid Honor Roll Program, awarding an “Excellent Progress” rating for their increased access to addiction treatment for hospitalized patients and reduction of opioid-related deaths. Honor Roll recipient hospitals identified and used best practices to treat patients with opioid use disorder, initiated and analyzed overdose prevention methods while applying opioid management.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our in-place protocols to help alleviate the burgeoning opioid use disorder pandemic,” said Paul E. Lorenz, chief executive officer for Santa Clara Valley Healthcare. “Unfortunately, the opioid crisis is continuing to grow and will create even more pressure on the healthcare system.”

SCVH also received the highest accolade from the American Heart Association, bestowing the hospitals with the Stroke Gold Plus Award, along with honor roll recognition in achieving specific targets for stroke treatment and Type 2 Diabetes management and prevention. The Gold Plus Award designation highlights SCVH’s efforts to ensure quality care is provided to patients and aligned with the latest guidelines based on evidence for stroke treatment.

SCVH earned this recognition by reaching a goal of treating patients to core standard levels of care as outlined by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for two consecutive calendar years or more. In addition, achievement award winners have demonstrated compliance with an additional level of quality during the 24-month or greater period.

“We are pleased to recognize Santa Clara Valley Healthcare for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” said John Warner, M.D., FAHA, past president of the American Heart Association and CEO of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates—a win for health care systems, families and communities.”