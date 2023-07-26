Local Scene: Red Cross needs help to avert a blood shortage

After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage.

Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1.800.733.2767.

A blood drive is scheduled on Aug. 10 from 10am to 4pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Gilroy, 7999 Miller Ave.

The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench.” All who come to give blood through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive experience at Long Island Aquarium. Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.

Garlic Festival Association volunteers setting up at Downtown Live

Volunteers from the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association will be at Downtown Live on July 27, a free summer music festival in downtown Gilroy that includes live music, vendor booths, food trucks and more. The event is held on Thursdays from 5-9pm through Aug. 3, on Monterey Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.

Clad in their favorite Garlic Festival shirts from past years, Association volunteers will set up in a tent, handing out swag and taking volunteer sign-ups for the upcoming Gilroy Rodeo from Aug. 11-13. Volunteers will be at the rodeo serving up festival food.

Superior Court releases online Civil Grand Jury Complaint Form

The Santa Clara County Superior Court recently launched an online Civil Grand Jury Complaint Form.

The form is now available in more than 100 languages and compatible with various browsers and device types.

“The Santa Clara County Court is committed to providing equal opportunities for all members of our community to participate fully in the justice system. The limitations of language options and accessibility have often hindered those who are non-native English speakers or have limited proficiency in the language,” said Presiding Judge, Hon. Beth McGowen. “Language should never be a barrier to seeking justice and addressing important issues. We invite individuals to utilize this tool and play an active role in addressing critical issues within our community.”

To access the online Civil Grand Jury Complaint Form, visit scscourt.org/general_info/cgi/cgi_complaint.asp.

Engquist recognized at University of Hartford

Elise Engquist of Gilroy was named to the University of Hartford’s Dean’s List for Spring 2023.

The University of Hartford is located on a 350-acre campus alongside Connecticut’s capital city.