July 26, 2023
The Gilroy Library is located at 350 West Sixth St. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Santa Clara County libraries hosting series on mental health services

By: Staff Report
The Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) is partnering with the County of Santa Clara Health System, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Santa Clara County, and Bay Area Legal Aid (BayLegal) to educate local residents on mental health care through a series of events.

“For too long the stigma around this topic, high costs and red tape have limited people’s ability to receive the assistance they need for better mental health and wellness,” County Librarian Jennifer Weeks said. “The library is a trusted information source and meeting place for members of the public to learn about available mental health services.” 

California Senate Bill 855 established the right to parity and requires insurers to cover medically necessary treatment for all mental health and substance use disorders. 

“Many patients, however, are not aware of their rights,” said Joe Simitian, Library JPA Board Member, chair of the County Health and Hospital committee, and County Supervisor for District 5. “It can be hard enough for folks to acknowledge they need help, or that someone they care about is in crisis. By ensuring mental health parity, we can make it easier and more affordable for our residents and their loved ones to get the mental health and substance use care they need.”

The County Health System, NAMI Santa Clara and Bay Legal have developed a presentation to educate residents about their right to access medically necessary mental health care. The 30-minute presentation explains how common mental health conditions are and how to recognize signs and symptoms. Information is also given on rights to mental health care, steps and resources to access care, and what to do if you encounter problems. Handouts with tips and resources will be provided.

“Helping people learn about their right to access behavioral health care is an important part of our work to promote better health for all in Santa Clara County,” said Edwin Poon, Deputy Director of Managed Care, Behavioral Health Services Department for the County of Santa Clara Health System.

The presentation dates are as follows:

Morgan Hill Library: Aug. 7, 6-7pm

Cupertino Library: Aug. 9, 7-8pm

Saratoga Library: Aug. 15, 7-8pm

Milpitas Library: Aug. 21, 6-7pm

Gilroy Library: Aug. 30, 6-7pm

Los Altos Library: Sept. 20, 11am-12pm

For information, visit tinyurl.com/4hm8e2s8.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

  1. —-“For too long the stigma around this topic, high costs and red tape have limited people’s ability to receive the assistance they need for better mental health and wellness,” County Librarian Jennifer Weeks said.

    If you can teach a librarian to believe there is a stigma to mental health issues, whom can you not?

    Harold A Maio

