Gavilan, Cabrillo ceramics students to throw sale

The ceramics programs at Gavilan and Cabrillo colleges are busy making clay goods for their upcoming fundraiser.

The Cabrillo Build and Throw-a-Thon runs Nov. 9 from 11am-1pm in the lower Visual and Performing Arts center at Cabrillo’s Aptos Campus.

The Gavilan Throw-a-Thon runs Nov. 16 from 10am-6pm in front of the Arts 102 classroom across from the theater on the Gilroy campus.

For the Gavilan sale, all profits go to the Gavilan Student Ceramics Guild and are used to purchase clay and glazes for the students.

Plants, donated by Lowe’s, will be sold in handmade pots, in addition to bowls, vases, cups and other work made by students and the ceramic staff.

“The students have a lot of talent and they create a lot of beautiful works,” said Gavilan ceramics instructor Max Rain.

Cabrillo instructor Sylvia Rios said students have been in high gear creating a wide range of works, from plates, bowls, platters and mugs to large garden pots, pitchers and ornamental pieces for the sale that raises funds for the costs of materials at the popular studio.

Student Nikki Grennell worked on a small bowl on a throwing wheel.

“When you’re making something in ceramics, you’re also making history,” she said. “Pottery pieces can last 10 to 30,000 years; we’ve all seen them in museums. It’s a powerful medium; you can see and feel your progress with each piece you complete.”

Steve Ross, another student, said he finished six large clay pots for the sale and was ready to fire them in the studio’s kiln. Then he said he’d apply glazes to create a colorful and lasting finish.