Local Scene: Veterans Day events return to downtown

Veterans Day events return to downtown

The Veterans Day ceremony and parade returns to downtown Gilroy on Nov. 11.

The ceremony is at 11:11am in front of the new “Home of the Brave” mural at the Gilroy Veterans Hall, 74 West Sixth St., hosted by the American Legion Post 217.

The parade, hosted by the South Santa Clara Valley Memorial District and the Gilroy Veterans Hall and themed “Our True Heroes,” follows at 1pm through downtown Gilroy. Korean War veteran Edward Sanchez has been named the grand marshal.

The parade will start at Seventh and Monterey streets and travel north to Fourth and Monterey streets.

Also on Nov. 11, the Gilroy Veterans Hall will also host a Veterans Day Holiday Market from 10am-4pm, with 20 local vendors. Gilroy’s Coast Range CrossFit is putting on the Gilroy Unity Games starting at 8am, which is a workout competition honoring veterans.

‘Here on the Flight Path’ now showing

Pintello Comedy Theater’s “Here on the Flight Path” by Norm Foster is being performed throughout November.

The comedy, directed by Whitney Pintello, follows John Cummings, played by Jayson Stebbins, who shares his history of three neighbors, all played by Sarah Smith.

“Here on the Flight Path” runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm through Nov. 25 (no show on Nov. 18), and Sundays at 2pm. Performances are at the Gilroy Grange Hall, 8191 Swanston Ave., and tickets are $25.

For information and tickets, visit pintellocomedy.com/show/here-on-the-flight-path-by-norm-foster.

Veterans Day Run is Nov. 12

The Nov. 12 Veterans Day Run is an opportunity to celebrate veterans’ service to the nation by supporting nonprofit organizations that give back to veterans. This year’s run starts at the Morgan Hill Community Development Center on Peak Avenue, and features a new route that takes in the alleyways of west Morgan HiIl and part of the new Hale Avenue extension.

Events include a children’s 1-mile, a 5K and a 10K. The run starts at 9:30am Nov. 12. Participants are encouraged to register online. To register online and for information, visit morganhillveteransdayrun.com.

Started by Charles Weston, a Vietnam veteran and Morgan Hill architect, with the idea to help fund local veterans groups 10 years ago, the Veterans Run presents an opportunity to learn about the veterans organizations it benefits, according to event organizers. Nonprofit partner organizations that will receive funding from the event include: Operation Freedom Paws, South Bay Blue Star Moms, DreamPower Horsemanship, Morgan Hill Freedom Fest and RWB (Red, White, and Blue).

Operation Freedom Paws helps veterans by providing and training service dogs for individual veterans. Blue Star Moms are mothers who have children in the service. DreamPower Horses for Warriors provides equine-facilitated psychotherapy and support services to U.S. military veterans and their families. RWB’s mission is to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity.

“Run with these honorable men and women during the race and express your appreciation for their service as you finish the course with them,” Weston said. “We encourage participants to take a moment and say, ‘Thank you for what you’ve done.’ Small gestures mean a lot to those who have sacrificed so much.”

Supper benefits Lions Club program

The Gilroy Lions Club will host its 49th Annual Vic Lase Memorial Omelet & Pancake Supper at the Gilroy Presbyterian Church, 6000 Miller Ave. on Dec. 1 from 5-7:30pm.

This is a fundraiser for the club, with the proceeds assisting those in financial need for eyeglasses.

Custom-made omelets and pancakes along with coffee and other beverages will be served for a donation of $15 for adults, and $5 for children 12 and under at the all-you-can-eat event.

For tickets, call Lee Kalpin at 408.607.2051 or Dean C. Raymond at 408.500.8626.

Court provides training and discussion for educators

The Santa Clara County Superior Court hosted its 11th annual Educator’s Day on Oct. 26, which brought together 100 superintendents, principals, teachers and counselors from across the county to discuss issues at the intersection of education and law.

Funded with a grant from the California Judges Foundation, the objective of the event is to provide educators with discussions, perspectives and solutions to address the most pressing challenges in the educational system.

Educator’s Day began with a welcome from the Chair of the Court Community Outreach Committee, Hon. Julia Alloggiamento.

“We ask our educators to be teachers, counselors, disciplinarians, parent figures, mindfulness practitioners and safety monitors,” Alloggiamento said. “We know they serve on the front line for critical issues that often find their way into the justice system, including dealing with excessive absenteeism after Covid and preparing for safe and effective school lockdowns in today’s world. Our goal for Educator’s Day is to provide educators with information, tools, best practices and resources to take back to their school sites to enable them to provide the greatest care and education for the students of our community.”

In the session on “Student Perspectives on School Climate and Reengagement in Education,” attendees heard insights from a panel of high school students who are in a continuation program, offering perspectives on school climate and their personal journeys toward reengagement in education.

The session on “Code Red School Lockdowns: What is the toll on students, teachers, staff, families, neighbors, and the community, and what can be done to foster healing and resilience during and after a school lockdown?” underscored the necessity of addressing the broader community’s needs in the wake of such crises.

“Through time and practice, fire and earthquake drills have become normal and if you ask a student to do a fire drill, they will be able to go through it like second nature, because they practice,” Sheriff Bob Jonsen said. “It is not the quantity, but the quality of the lockdown drills’ process. We practice so we can instill confidence in the purpose behind the safety exercise.”