Christopher High band performs in SF parade

The Christopher High School Marching Band was one of many marching bands from throughout the country that performed in the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco on Feb. 8.

More than 100 groups participated in the parade, which was seen by 3 million viewers in person and on television, according to organizers.

“It was a great experience for the kids and it really gets us a lot of exposure,” said Director of Bands Zeb Bellon. “It’s cool for them to perform on an international level.”

Bellon said the band applied to perform in the parade and received an invitation from organizers in December.

The Christopher High School Marching Band has enjoyed a successful year, including winning first place in its division in the 2019 Western Bands Association Garlic City Classic.