Three people broke into a building at Christopher High School in Gilroy late Monday night and wrote “hate graffiti” on the walls, according to police.

The suspects also ransacked several classrooms in the incident that occurred about 11:40pm Feb. 5, says a press release from Gilroy Police Department. Police did not specify what kind of hate speech the vandalism contained, but reported the graffiti was found “throughout areas of the school,” which is located at 850 Day Road in Gilroy.

Police said the suspects were unidentified as of Feb. 6.

The Gilroy Police Department’s School Resource Officer is investigating the incident and working with school staff to gather evidence, police said.

“The Gilroy Police Department takes these acts very seriously, and it is being investigated as a hate crime,” says the press release. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our children and schools and will continue to collaborate closely with the Gilroy Unified School District and the staff at Christopher High School.”

Anyone with information or video related to this incident can contact Officer Dustin Odell at 408.846.0403. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the tip line at 408.846.0330.