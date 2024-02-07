Local Scene: Gilroy Garlic sales spike as 49ers head to Super Bowl

Gilroy Garlic sales spike as 49ers head to Super Bowl

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers are hungry for victory—and for garlic, if a recent spike in sales of products from Gilroy-based Christopher Ranch is any indication.

According to a press release from Christopher Ranch, the nation’s largest grower and packer of fresh garlic, sales of their products have increased by 20% since the 49ers beat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship, earning the Bay Area team a spot in the Feb. 11 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The local grower attributes the spike in sales directly to the Niners’ appearance in the big game, which draws millions of viewers annually and is the inspiration for countless gatherings and watch parties that are typically supplied with an abundance of appetizers, snacks and culinary presentations. In the Bay Area, many of these viewing parties are expected to feature Christopher Ranch Garlic, according to Christopher Ranch.

“With Christopher Ranch being the preeminent garlic farm in the San Francisco bay area, it comes as no surprise that snack-hungry Niners fans are gravitating to our brand,” said Ken Christopher, Executive Vice President of Christopher Ranch. “From guacamole and salsa to garlic fries, our products are perfectly positioned to deliver all the flavor local fans crave.”

Christopher Ranch joins the Niners fans in hoping the team beats the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11, the press release adds.

Fans and customers can find a variety of recipes featuring garlic on Christopher Ranch’s social media channels, as well as at their website, www.christopherranch.com/featured-recipes.

Garlic Festival Association seeking sponsors for events

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association is gearing up for its 2024 lineup of events, and is now seeking sponsors.

Events open for sponsorship are the Garlic Golf Classic, Heart of Gilroy Festival, Music Event and Cherry Orchard Dinner.

“We are excited to offer these unique sponsorship opportunities,” said Cindy Fellows, 2024 board president of the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association. “Our 2024 events are designed to celebrate the spirit of Gilroy, and we look forward to partnering with businesses that share our passion for community and culture.”

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association invites interested sponsors to reach out for more details on how they can be a part of these events. For sponsorship inquiries, contact [email protected] or visit gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com.

San Francisco origin story highlighted in local author’s new book

The origins of San Francisco and early California journalism are the focus of a new book by regional historian-author William Briggs, titled “The Star, The Saint and The City. How Sam Brannan’s Newspaper Heralded the Gold Rush and Created San Francisco.”

From the discovery of the great bay to the arrival of a shipload of the first Yerba Buena immigrants and the subsequent transformation into the City of San Francisco, the book traces this history through the first San Francisco newspaper, The California Star, and the life of its publisher Samuel Brannan.

According to Briggs, a California State University emeritus dean and retired journalism professor, history has marginalized the importance of Brannan, and the role played by the original Mormon religious refugees he led to California in 1846. Not only did they colonize Yerba Buena, but his fledgling newspaper renamed it San Francisco and two years later broke the news about the discovery of gold at Sutter’s Mill, launching the Gold Rush and transforming California.

“Brannan was the city’s biggest promoter, its first entrepreneur and California’s first millionaire, but many people are less familiar with that part of the story for any number of reasons,” Briggs said. “He’s an extraordinary historical figure who deserves more attention.”

Set against the tapestry of westward expansion and Manifest Destiny leading up to the Gold Rush, “The Star, The Saint and The City” follows Brannan’s sea pilgrimage from New York around Cape Horn to escape religious persecution in the east, only to arrive mere weeks after California had already been annexed by the United States from Mexico.

With its publication, the book completes what Briggs calls his Golden State trilogy of lesser-known history stories. Previous books include “Badass Lawman” and “That Pirate, Bouchard.”

The author will hold a book talk and signing on Feb. 15 at 6pm at BookSmart in the Vineyard Town Center in Morgan Hill.

All three titles are available in hard copy or electronic edition through BookSmart at mybooksmart.com.

Gilroyans named to Pacific University Dean’s List

Riley Christmas and Zane Goldman of Gilroy have been named to the Fall 2023 dean’s list at Pacific University in Oregon.

The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.