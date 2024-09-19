Last year, Christopher toughened up on a hard preseason schedule and blitzed its league with a 10-0 record and a Central Coast Section playoff berth. This year, the Cougars have been shifted up to a higher division in the Blossom Valley Athletic League.

After an undefeated year in the Santa Teresa Division, CHS is now in the Mt. Hamilton Division.

On the floor, the Cougars lost starters due to graduation, yet return a number of big contributors and are mixing in some talented new faces. Initial results look promising, including a fine start in league play with a four-set victory on the road at Leigh on Sept. 11. The Cougars fell at Pioneer 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 but every set was competitive.

“We went from a ‘B League’ (classification) to an ‘A League’,” Cougars coach Marcus Torres said. “The competition will be more stiff. We have a decent amount of returnees. We graduated five seniors, including three starters. The strength of the team is their character as a team. Everyone is being patient with the process.”

In pre-season play, Christopher recorded five sweeps, taking down Aptos, Gilroy and Live Oak in three-set matches and Los Altos and Fremont in two-set tourney contests. The losses were to Notre Dame San Jose, Menlo, Wilcox and Evergreen Valley, the latter two in three-set tourney matches, with the EV game going to deuce (15-13 decision in the third set).

The Cougars were strong in the league opener at Leigh on Sept. 11, prevailing 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21.

“We had high intensity and we brought the energy that game,” Torres said. “Our serve receive was strong and we stayed in system.”

Key graduations were libero Nat Javier and setter Maddie Pierson. Top returnees include outside hitters Finley Corona, a co-captain, and Hannah McGhie, along with co-captain middle Grace Wilson. Corona and McGhie are both juniors.

“We are figuring out how to play together,” said Corona, after an early-season sweep over at Aptos. “A big factor is how to be one on the court. Definitely being more scrappy in our offense is going to help us out.”

Coach Clifton has shifted from a 5-1 offense to primarily running a 6-2 offense, with Jenny Lee and Brooke DeMare as the two setters. Both are juniors. Juliet Tassio, also a junior, has stepped into Javier’s shoes at libero.

“It’s going well,” Corona said. “The 6-2 is new for us. Brooke and Jenny have done great.”

The Christopher attack is led by kill leader Corona and McGhie on the outside. Wilson and sophomore Madison Ridgway provide the middle block, along with offensive options.

Aubrey Luna, Nyaradzo Musabayana, Alyssa Aguaristi and freshman Melody D’Angelo bolster the offense and Adyson Luna, at defensive specialist, complements Tassio in the back row in digging and passing.

Christopher High junior Finley Corona smashes the ball across the net against the Aptos Mariners on Sept. 9. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

“We have two new setters,” Clifton said. “Jenny hasn’t set before but she has the hands for it. Juliet is doing really well at libero. She’s athletic and is our back row leader.”

Clifton is looking to blend club players and non-club girls, experienced volleyball players with ones newer to the sport. He looks to find a healthy blend and the ability to work through the normal ups and downs, opponent runs, match close-outs and tense fifth sets.

“Finley and Hannah play club at a high level and they bring that experience and hard work to practice,” Clifton said. “And Grace Wilson is a co-captain and brings a lot of leadership.”



As the team comes together, they become ready for the challenges of the Mt. Hamilton Division. Branham, Westmont and Pioneer are among the favorites. In fact, Westmont was the team that edged the Cougars in five sets in last year’s CCS playoffs.

“We have a good team and we are working together,” Wilson said. “It’s definitely going to be tough moving up a division but we’ll be good.”

Clifton understands the challenges of the upper division in the BVAL.

“I want to give respect to everyone,” Clifton said. “Every single match can be tough. Branham has been a top team but every team is good.”