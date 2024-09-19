Gilroy recently had the distinct honor of welcoming Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren to our town, where she made a special stop at one of our most cherished small businesses, Arteaga’s Food Center. Her visit underscored the vital importance of supporting local enterprises and addressing the challenges our community faces.

Earlier that day, Congresswoman Lofgren was in South County, where she presented a $350,000 check to support the Gateway Senior Apartments Pedestrian Crossing Safety Improvements Project. This contribution to our region’s infrastructure is just one example of her unwavering commitment to serving our communities.

When she arrived in Gilroy, we had the pleasure of meeting at Arteaga’s Food Center, where Congresswoman Lofgren experienced firsthand the vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings of this beloved local institution. Lupe Lopez, the dedicated owner of Arteaga’s, is a true advocate for our residents, consistently providing quality food, fresh produce and essential items at reasonable prices—despite the rising costs that are impacting everyone.

During our visit, we discussed the significant impact of escalating food prices on low-income communities, an issue that has become increasingly urgent. Factors such as inflation, credit card swipe fees, operating costs, insurance and employee fraud are all contributing to higher grocery prices. These challenges disproportionately affect our most vulnerable residents, making it difficult for them to afford basic necessities.

We also examined the issue of unfair competition, particularly in relation to the Robinson-Patman Act. This law, designed to protect small businesses from unfair pricing practices by larger competitors, is more relevant than ever.

As we explored how large chains and their pricing strategies can undermine local businesses like Arteaga’s, it became clear that strengthening protections for small businesses is essential to preserving the economic vitality of our community. This discussion underscored the need for vigilance and advocacy to ensure that local gems like Arteaga’s continue to thrive without being undercut by unfair market practices.

Always in tune with the needs of her constituents, Congresswoman Lofgren supported Arteaga’s Market by purchasing several items, including our famous Gilroy garlic. This small but meaningful gesture demonstrated her deep connection to our community and her understanding of the challenges that our local businesses face.

In my role as Senior Director of Admissions and Recruitment at Santa Clara University, School of Education and Counseling Psychology, we also discussed ways to secure more resources to help students afford and attend college. As a Santa Clara University alumna, holding a law degree from SCU, Congresswoman Lofgren and I brainstormed how we can inspire more individuals to pursue careers in teaching—a crucial area that directly impacts the future of our community.

I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to meet with Congresswoman Lofgren once again. Her dedication to our community shines through in every conversation, and her efforts continue to make a positive difference in the lives of our residents.

Fred M. Tovar, M.Ed.

Gilroy City Councilmember