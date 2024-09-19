Local agencies finally have enough money to complete the Upper Llagas Creek Flood Protection Project, about 70 years after the massive infrastructure project was initially planned.

Valley Water celebrated the milestone Sept. 13 at the construction site in south Morgan Hill for the final phase of the flood protection project. That milestone is the allocation of $80 million in federal funding that will allow Valley Water, local agencies and contractors to complete the project.

U.S. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (CA-18) helped secure the latest and final round of federal funding through the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service, and made remarks at the Sept. 13 press conference. Also attending the Morgan Hill event were representatives of the NRCS, Valley Water staff and board members, and city officials.

Lofgren and others remarked that what has become an annual occurrence of local flooding, water damage and road closures in Morgan Hill due to Upper Llagas Creek’s existing inadequate capacity will soon be a thing of the past.

U.S. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren talks with Rob Snyder of Granite Rock Sept. 13 at a press conference on Little Llagas Creek near Via Navona and La Jolla Drive in Morgan Hill. Photo: Michael Moore

“For decades, residents and businesses in Morgan Hill and South Santa Clara County have waited for improved flood protection, and I am glad and relieved we’re nearing the finish line for this much-needed Upper Llagas Creek project,” Lofgren said. “Thanks to the $80 million federal investment we secured, Valley Water will be able to complete the final phase of this project that I have personally been advocating for nearly 30 years.

“From giving homeowners peace of mind to avoiding the closure of major roads, this federal investment will benefit the entire community and region. I remain committed to keeping our community safe, and I will follow this project along—and advocate for its expediency—until it’s completed.”

The Upper Llagas Creek Flood Protection Project consists of about 13.9 miles of flood protection improvements along East Little Llagas Creek, West Little Llagas Creek and Llagas Creek within the cities of Gilroy, Morgan Hill and unincorporated areas of San Martin, according to Valley Water.

The local water district and contractors began construction on the Llagas Creek project about three years ago. In May, Valley Water completed Phase 2A of the project, including the construction of a 2,300-foot-long tunnel underneath downtown Morgan Hill. Phase 1 was completed in April 2022, including the creation of new wetland habitat at Lake Silveira.

When complete, the Upper Llagas Creek Project will bring flood protection to 1,100 homes, 500 businesses, and more than 1,300 acres of agricultural land in South County.

“This project has been in the works for 70 years and, thanks to NRCS funding, it’s finally coming to fruition,” Valley Water Board Chair Nai Hsueh said. “I would like to thank Congresswoman Lofgren and the Natural Resources Conservation Service for helping our agency fund the final phase of this critical flood protection project. We would not be here today if not for the help of our federal partners.”

The Sept. 13 press conference took place along Llagas Creek just north of where the creek crosses under Watsonville Road, near the intersection of Via Navona and La Jolla Drive. The next and final phase of the project—Phase 2B—continues south of that site and encompasses eight miles of Upper Llagas Creek and its tributaries, from Highway 101 to Llagas Road, Valley Water said.

Upcoming construction work includes the installation of 1,900 feet of twin concrete box culverts; widening and deepening of the creek and its tributaries; planting vegetation; and creating wildlife habitat. Public trails and other recreation amenities are planned, according to Valley Water.

Construction on Phase 2B is expected to be completed by spring of 2027.

“We understand that we don’t have flood protection in Morgan Hill until the third phase is done,” said Valley Water Director John L. Varela, who represents South County. “Like so many of my neighbors, I vividly remember the aftermath of some of the major flooding incidents in Morgan Hill over the years.

“This federal funding is so important. It will allow us to complete this critical flood protection project that is decades in the making,” added Varela, a former mayor of Morgan Hill.

The Upper Llagas Creek Flood Protection Project was first authorized in 1954 under the U.S. Soil Conservation Service, now known as NRCS.

“NRCS is proud to be an integral partner on this monumental project to help protect residents of Morgan Hill,” said NRCS California State Conservationist Carlos Suarez. “NRCS’ watershed programs were created to protect local residents from natural disaster events, and this is one of the largest projects that our Agency has funded.”