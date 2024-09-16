Local Scene: Elks grant benefits youth

Give blood

In September, the American Red Cross stresses the continuing critical need for blood products to ensure patient care. Donors of all blood types are asked to give now to keep blood supply levels rising after a summer shortage. Type O blood donors and those giving platelets are especially needed, says a press release from the American Red Cross.

A steady increase in lifesaving blood products is vital to ensuring hospitals stay ready for any situation this fall. As National Preparedness Month continues, the Red Cross highlights the importance of having a strong supply of blood products already on hand for disasters and emergencies of all kinds and to meet the needs of patients every day.

Now is the time to book an appointment and help patients counting on lifesaving transfusions. To schedule a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. In thanks, those who come to give Sept. 1-15, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross raglan T-shirt, while supplies last.

All who give Sept. 16-30, 2024, will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.

Upcoming local blood donation opportunities include:

Gilroy: Sept. 12: 10am-4pm, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Gilroy, 7999 Miller Ave.; Sept. 14: 8am-2pm, South Valley Community Church, 8095 Kelton Drive; Sept. 28: 8:30am-1:30pm, Gilroy Sunrise Rotary, 74 West 6th Street.

Morgan Hill: Sept. 10: 10am-4pm, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Morgan Hill, 1790 E. Dunne Ave.; Sept. 21: 8am-2pm, Community Christian, 305 West Main Ave.



‘Bloody Mary’ coming to Gilroy

Internationally renowned makeup artist Bobbie Weiner will host a special Halloween special effects makeup seminar on Sept. 14 at the World’s Largest Haunted House in Gilroy. Tickets for the special event—a prelude to the opening of the haunted house located at 8630 San Ysidro Avenue—are available on the venue’s website, worldslargesthauntedhouse.net/.

Weiner, known as “Bloody Mary,” is celebrated for her transformative makeup artistry, having launched her career doing special effects makeup for James Cameron’s “Titanic,” says a press release from the World’s Largest Haunted House. She is the top supplier of camouflage face paint to the U.S. Military, and has developed various lines of makeup for sports fans and hunters.

Her achievements include licensing deals with Universal Studios Orlando and Six Flags Over Texas, appearances on CNN and Entertainment Tonight, and features in national and international magazines, says the press release.

The Sept. 14 class in Gilroy will offer a chance for attendees to learn from a “master of transformation.”

Owned and operated by Gilroyans Alicia Juarez and Oscar Garcia, the World’s Largest Haunted House opens Oct. 4. Plans this year for the haunted house include a roller rink.

Elks grant benefits youth

Gilroy Elks Lodge applied for and received a $2,500 grant from the Elks National Foundation, helping to support one of many youth activity programs in the communities of Gilroy, Morgan Hill and San Martin.

Elks Exalted Ruler Angela Moore and the Lodge Hoop Shoot chairperson presented a check for $2,500 and a certificate to KC Adams, founder of the JR Adams and Miles Brinson Sports Complex located in San Martin, to help continue and support their work with the area youth, says a press release from the Gilroy Elks Lodge.

The programs of the sports complex provide a safe location for the area youth to come together through organized sports, leadership, music and academic achievements, according to Gilroy Elks. The leaders of the youth programs help mentor and work with the youth as positive adult figures, providing positive diversions from undesirable activities through sports.

A 9-year-old girl from the Sports Complex in San Martin who placed in the local competition advanced to compete in the district, state and regional hoop shoot contests, the Gilroy Elks Lodge added. She advanced to compete in the 51st Elks National Hoop Shoot finals in 2023 in Chicago, and brought home the third place trophy for her age group.

Monthly book sale

The Friends of Gilroy Library will hold their monthly book sale from 10am-1pm Sept. 14 at the Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth Street. Friends of Gilroy Library memberships start at a cost of $5 per year, and books at the sale will be available for $5-$8 per bag.