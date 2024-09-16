60.2 F
Gilroy
September 16, 2024
Article Search
Pictured are Angela Moore ER, Taykayo Pak, KC Adams, Audrina Salinas, Dr. Guy Bostock, Lodge Hoop Shoot Chairperson and Gianna Salinas. Contributed photo.
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessLocal NewsNonprofits

Local Scene: Elks grant benefits youth

Gilroy Elks Lodge applied for and received a $2,500 grant from the Elks National Foundation

By: Staff Report
5
0

Give blood

In September, the American Red Cross stresses the continuing critical need for blood products to ensure patient care. Donors of all blood types are asked to give now to keep blood supply levels rising after a summer shortage. Type O blood donors and those giving platelets are especially needed, says a press release from the American Red Cross.

A steady increase in lifesaving blood products is vital to ensuring hospitals stay ready for any situation this fall. As National Preparedness Month continues, the Red Cross highlights the importance of having a strong supply of blood products already on hand for disasters and emergencies of all kinds and to meet the needs of patients every day.

Now is the time to book an appointment and help patients counting on lifesaving transfusions. To schedule a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. In thanks, those who come to give Sept. 1-15, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross raglan T-shirt, while supplies last.

All who give Sept. 16-30, 2024, will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.

Upcoming local blood donation opportunities include: 

Gilroy: Sept. 12: 10am-4pm, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Gilroy, 7999 Miller Ave.; Sept. 14: 8am-2pm, South Valley Community Church, 8095 Kelton Drive; Sept. 28: 8:30am-1:30pm, Gilroy Sunrise Rotary, 74 West 6th Street.

Morgan Hill: Sept. 10: 10am-4pm, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Morgan Hill, 1790 E. Dunne Ave.; Sept. 21: 8am-2pm, Community Christian, 305 West Main Ave.

‘Bloody Mary’ coming to Gilroy

Internationally renowned makeup artist Bobbie Weiner will host a special Halloween special effects makeup seminar on Sept. 14 at the World’s Largest Haunted House in Gilroy. Tickets for the special event—a prelude to the opening of the haunted house located at 8630 San Ysidro Avenue—are available on the venue’s website, worldslargesthauntedhouse.net/

Weiner, known as “Bloody Mary,” is celebrated for her transformative makeup artistry, having launched her career doing special effects makeup for James Cameron’s “Titanic,” says a press release from the World’s Largest Haunted House. She is the top supplier of camouflage face paint to the U.S. Military, and has developed various lines of makeup for sports fans and hunters. 

Her achievements include licensing deals with Universal Studios Orlando and Six Flags Over Texas, appearances on CNN and Entertainment Tonight, and features in national and international magazines, says the press release.

The Sept. 14 class in Gilroy will offer a chance for attendees to learn from a “master of transformation.” 

Owned and operated by Gilroyans Alicia Juarez and Oscar Garcia, the World’s Largest Haunted House opens Oct. 4. Plans this year for the haunted house include a roller rink. 

Elks grant benefits youth

Gilroy Elks Lodge applied for and received a $2,500 grant from the Elks National Foundation, helping to support one of many youth activity programs in the communities of Gilroy, Morgan Hill and San Martin. 

Elks Exalted Ruler Angela Moore and the Lodge Hoop Shoot chairperson presented a check for $2,500 and a certificate to KC Adams, founder of the JR Adams and Miles Brinson Sports Complex located in San Martin, to help continue and support their work with the area youth, says a press release from the Gilroy Elks Lodge. 

The programs of the sports complex provide a safe location for the area youth to come together through organized sports, leadership, music and academic achievements, according to Gilroy Elks. The leaders of the youth programs help mentor and work with the youth as positive adult figures, providing positive diversions from undesirable activities through sports. 

A 9-year-old girl from the Sports Complex in San Martin who placed in the local competition advanced to compete in the district, state and regional hoop shoot contests, the Gilroy Elks Lodge added. She advanced to compete in the 51st Elks National Hoop Shoot finals in 2023 in Chicago, and brought home the third place trophy for her age group. 

Monthly book sale

The Friends of Gilroy Library will hold their monthly book sale from 10am-1pm Sept. 14 at the Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth Street. Friends of Gilroy Library memberships start at a cost of $5 per year, and books at the sale will be available for $5-$8 per bag. 

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Letter: A call for independence and collaboration in Gilroy

As a candidate for Gilroy City Council, I’m deeply...
Business

Rotary Club of Gilroy to give away $75k-plus

The Rotary Club of Gilroy on Oct. 7 will...
Community

Letter: Keep families safe with Proposition 36

As a candidate for Gilroy City Council I have...

SOCIAL MEDIA

10,025FansLike
1,205FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Plaques & Banners

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
South Valley

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: A call for independence and collaboration in Gilroy

Rotary Club of Gilroy to give away $75k-plus