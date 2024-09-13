As a candidate for Gilroy City Council, I’m deeply committed to embracing diverse viewpoints and fostering collaboration to create policies that serve our entire community. While endorsements can be valuable, my recent experiences have revealed the limitations that can arise when officials are pressured to strictly adhere to a single party’s platform, especially in a non-partisan race like ours.

Endorsements from political groups often come with expectations. Candidates are typically expected to align with the policies and initiatives of the endorsing organization. This can mean unwavering support for certain platforms or strict adherence to particular agendas.

While party values are important, I believe flexibility and openness are critical, especially at the local level.

In Gilroy, we face challenges that require solutions beyond partisan loyalty. Our city needs leaders who are willing to listen to all voices, work across the aisle and find common ground. Unfortunately, the current endorsement-driven environment has turned compromise into a perceived weakness, creating gridlock.

As a result, opportunities for progress are often missed because rigid ideology prevents collaboration with anyone who holds differing views. This divisive stance stifles the dialogue and compromise necessary for effective governance.

As a planning commissioner, I have firsthand experience asking tough questions, pursuing data-driven solutions and holding all parties accountable. These principles define my leadership style and are the driving forces behind my decision to run for city council.

My goal is to bring that same independent spirit to the broader issues affecting Gilroy. To me, effective leadership means not just listening to citizens’ concerns, but also engaging in thoughtful dialogue with those who may not always agree with us.

Although I am a Democrat, my campaign transcends party politics. It’s about serving the people of Gilroy with integrity and independence. Our city deserves a government that is responsive, transparent and focused on solutions that benefit everyone. I am committed to working with all city council members, regardless of their political affiliation, to address the needs of our community.

Gilroy’s issues are not Democrat or Republican—they are community issues. Whether we’re talking about tackling homelessness, supporting local businesses or developing sustainable housing solutions, we need leaders who prioritize the needs of the residents above party loyalty or personal agendas.

I am running for city council because I believe I can bring a fresh perspective and a collaborative approach to city governance. I want to be a voice for all residents, advocating for policies that are fair, inclusive and effective. My vision is for a city where everyone feels heard, valued and represented.

In this nonpartisan election, I’m focused on building a broad coalition of support from across the community. I welcome endorsements from anyone who shares my vision for a better Gilroy. However, I will not be beholden to any one person, party or special interest. My allegiance is solely to the people of Gilroy and to the principles of fairness, integrity and accountability.

If you’re seeking real change from a representative who isn’t constrained by the expectations of endorsements, I ask for your vote. I’m offering a path forward that embraces collaboration and compromise for the good of all Gilroyans.

Together, we can shake things up and build a brighter future for our city. Let’s create a city council that is independent, collaborative and truly representative of everyone in Gilroy.

Stefanie Elle

Gilroy