Gilroy
September 16, 2024
Rotary Club of Gilroy to give away $75k-plus

Applications open Oct. 7 for Community Grants Program

By: Staff Report
The Rotary Club of Gilroy on Oct. 7 will kick off its 2024-25 funding cycle, inviting schools, nonprofits, youth organizations and others to apply for grants. This year, the Gilroy club has earmarked more than $75,000 for the annual Community Grants Program. 

Eligible to apply are organizations that “benefit education, youth or senior citizens,” says an announcement from the Rotary Club of Gilroy. 

An application form, list of criteria and other information will be available starting Oct. 7, on the Rotary Club of Gilroy’s website, gilroyrotary.org. Interested applicants can also contact the club in writing (starting Oct. 7), at Rotary Community Grants Program, P.O. Box 1912, Gilroy, CA 95021. 

The deadline for completed applications (and Compliance Forms, if applicable) is Nov. 12. 

Since 1991, the Rotary Club of Gilroy Endowment has granted about $1.2 million to local organizations through the Community Grants Program, according to the club’s announcement. More than 1,000 grant requests have been funded through the Rotary Club of Gilroy Endowment. 

The grants have provided “critical funding for unmet needs that benefit Gilroy educational, youth and Gilroy senior citizens programs and services,” says the announcement. Sources of funds for the grant program are generated by Rotary Club fundraisers, individual contributions from Gilroy Rotarians and generous donations from the Gilroy Rotary Endowment. 

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

