As a candidate for Gilroy City Council I have been listening to residents throughout Gilroy, and I am often asked whether I support California Proposition 36. My answer is a resounding YES.

Prop 36 was put on the ballot by California voters to address the unintended consequences of 2014’s Prop 47, which decriminalized retail theft of less than $950, even if part of a more significant, coordinated effort. Since Prop 47, we have seen a significant increase in property crime and a 50% increase in homelessness, attributed to its soft-on-crime approach and lack of substance rehabilitation enforcement.

As a business owner and father, keeping families safe is my number one issue. I’m running for city council, in part, to tackle our rampant homeless crisis while ensuring we keep our promise to support public safety. In fact, the Gilroy Police Officers Association said, “Terence Fugazzi will prioritize keeping our neighborhoods safe. That is why we proudly endorse him.”

Unfortunately, Prop 47 cripples local municipalities’ ability to address crime and homelessness. Because of this, Mayors throughout California, including San Francisco Mayor London Breed, support Prop 36. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan has also formed a campaign committee with other elected officials from nonpartisan offices to spur the passage of Prop 36.

Proposition 36 introduces common sense reforms by mandating treatment for individuals with multiple drug convictions (three or more) and empowering judges to order treatment or diversion programs for those convicted of repeated theft crimes linked to drug addiction.

Many of our homeless residents suffer from untreated drug addiction, often exacerbated by the harsh realities of life on the streets. Rather than ignore this crisis, we must confront and change it. Prop 36 offers a valuable tool, as those receiving treatment are more likely to maintain stable housing.

This is crucial to Gilroy, with a homeless population that is 1.8% of our total population, which is nearly three times the per capita homeless population of the next closest in Santa Clara County.

Crime and homelessness issues are not solved in giant leaps but in small steps—Prop 36 certainly takes one in the right direction.

Prop 36 has my unequivocal support, and I will continue to fight for its passage. I would encourage my fellow candidates and elected officials to join me in ensuring Gilroy is unimpeded in protecting our families.

Terence Fugazzi

Gilroy

