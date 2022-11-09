good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 8, 2022
Tom Cline (center) chats with supporters shortly after the first results were announced for the Gilroy City Council race on Nov. 8 during a party at his home. Cline leads all vote-getters, early results show. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Early results: Cline leads all Gilroy City Council candidates

Marques, Bracco round out top three

By: Erik Chalhoub
Tom Cline, Carol Marques and Dion Bracco are the top three vote-getters for Gilroy City Council so far, early election results show.

As of 8pm, Cline led all candidates with nearly 22% of the vote. Marques was only 13 votes behind Cline, while Bracco garnered 19%.

Jan Bernstein Chargin was a little more than 500 votes outside of the top three, results showed. Joseph Robinson had nearly 12% of the vote, followed by Ronald Robinson Jr. with 10%.

jan bernstein chargin gilroy city council election neon exchange
Gilroy City Council candidate Jan Bernstein Chargin holds her 1.5-year-old granddaughter Angie during an election night party at The Neon Exchange in downtown Gilroy. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

The six candidates are vying for the three open seats on the council.

Cline, the owner of Cline Glass Contractors, is a longtime volunteer with New Hope Community Church and with the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Marques, a retired Gilroy Unified School District teacher, was elected to the council in 2018 to fill a two-year term. She was appointed in 2020 to fill another two-year term.

Bracco, the founder of Bracco’s Towing, was first elected to the council in 2005, and was reelected in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Bernstein Chargin is a retired Gavilan College administrator who is active in organizations that address homelessness and housing.

Joseph Robinson worked for 17 years as a special educator. He and his family moved to Gilroy four years ago, where he volunteers at the Gilroy Museum. 

Ronald Robinson Jr., whose family roots in Gilroy trace back to his great-grandparents, has been a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 332 for more than a decade.

ronald robinson jr. joseph robinson sylvia arenas neon exchange downtown gilroy election
Gilroy City Council candidates Ronald Robinson Jr. (from left) and Joseph Robinson chat with Santa Clara County Supervisor District 1 candidate Sylvia Arenas during an election night party at The Neon Exchange in downtown Gilroy. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

