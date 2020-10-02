Company announces range of non-contact disinfectant equipment

Rapid Disaster Response is announcing its no-contact disinfection equipment in an era when such service is required due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, headquartered in Stockton with an office in Gilroy, offers a thermo scanner known as SafeScan 100, which provides entire body sanitization for commercial facilities and public places. It is suitable for use in hospitals, schools, offices, concert venues, airports and event centers.

Once a person enters the booth, it senses it and automatically activates the disinfectant mist, while avoiding sensitive places such as the face. It also detects temperature and may prevent someone from entering the building if their temperature is abnormal. The equipment has the capacity to disinfect up to 3,000 people before the need to refill.

Rapid Disaster Response also offers the SafeScan 50, a standalone temperature and disinfection access control. It provides facial recognition, high-temperature alarm, and face mask reminder.

Customers can also shop for the FS2 Automatic Shoe Cover, as viruses and bacteria are carried not only by hand but also by shoes.

For information, visit rapiddisaster.com.