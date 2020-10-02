good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
99.6 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
October 2, 2020
Article Search
BusinessNews

Company announces range of non-contact disinfectant equipment

By: Gilroy Dispatch Staff
23
0

Rapid Disaster Response is announcing its no-contact disinfection equipment in an era when such service is required due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, headquartered in Stockton with an office in Gilroy, offers a thermo scanner known as SafeScan 100, which provides entire body sanitization for commercial facilities and public places. It is suitable for use in hospitals, schools, offices, concert venues, airports and event centers.

Once a person enters the booth, it senses it and automatically activates the disinfectant mist, while avoiding sensitive places such as the face. It also detects temperature and may prevent someone from entering the building if their temperature is abnormal. The equipment has the capacity to disinfect up to 3,000 people before the need to refill.

Rapid Disaster Response also offers the SafeScan 50, a standalone temperature and disinfection access control. It provides facial recognition, high-temperature alarm, and face mask reminder.

Customers can also shop for the FS2 Automatic Shoe Cover, as viruses and bacteria are carried not only by hand but also by shoes.

For information, visit rapiddisaster.com.

Avatar
Gilroy Dispatch Staff

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

2020 county assessment roll culminates decade of growth

Staff Report |
Santa Clara County’s just-released assessment roll likely marks the apex of a continuous decade of prosperity—the longest economic boom in history.
Read more
News

Students struggle to stay connected

Juan Reyes |
A typical day during the week for...
Read more
Local News

Newsom vetoes Anderson Dam bill

Michael Moore |
Valley Water this week began draining Anderson Reservoir in preparation for a seismic retrofit of the body’s dam in east Morgan Hill, but Gov. Gavin Newsom also vetoed a state assembly bill that would have expedited the project that the water district has been planning for more than 10 years.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

2020 county assessment roll culminates decade of growth

Students struggle to stay connected