57 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
September 14, 2023
Article Search
7040 church street
The Gilroy City Council approved a lot split for this property at the intersection of Church and West Tenth streets. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Gilroy City Council approves Church Street lot split

By: Erik Chalhoub
19
0

The Gilroy City Council on Sept. 11 approved a proposal to subdivide a property at 7040 Church St. into three separate lots that would allow for future residential development.

The nearly one-acre property is at the intersection of Church and West Tenth streets. On the property is the Whitehurst house, which includes a water tank house, built in 1870 by Lyttleton and Hester Whitehurst, according to history compiled by the Gilroy Historical Society.

Lyttleton Whitehurst, who worked in the lumber industry, was elected to the Gilroy Common Council in 1876-1880, and was also elected mayor in 1892, later serving in the state senate.

The home is considered an historic site by both the city and Santa Clara County.

The property was listed for sale in 2021 with an asking price of $1,779,000. It was purchased by Andrew Ding.

The home will remain on its own parcel, while the other two vacant parcels, at 0.24 acres and 0.23 acres, could both be developed with either a single-family home with accessory dwelling unit or duplex.

City Planner Erin Freitas said no development is proposed at this time.

Jose Avila, who owns a home near the property, said he was concerned about adding more homes in the congested area.

“The problem with our neighborhood is that it’s already overpopulated,” he said. “There is traffic all day.”

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Caltrain expands South County service

Caltrain has added a fourth train from South County...
News

Gilroy plans upgrades to Garlic Festival shooting memorial

After four years of facing harsh sunlight and destruction...
News

PHOTOS: School Days at the Gilroy Senior Center

The City of Gilroy Senior Center hosted a “School...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
1,037FollowersFollow
2,587FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
caltrain

Caltrain expands South County service

christmas hill park gilroy garlic festival shooting memorial

Gilroy plans upgrades to Garlic Festival shooting memorial