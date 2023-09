The City of Gilroy Senior Center hosted a “School Days” event on Sept. 8, giving seniors a chance to share stories of their time in school. The event was complete with life-sized pencils, original school-age class photos, globe, chalkboard and cold breakfast cereal favorites such as Lucky Charms and Corn Pop. More than 100 seniors participated.

Antonia Guerrero poses in front of a photo backdrop. Photo courtesy of City of Gilroy