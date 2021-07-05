Council grants exemption to stay limit for RV park

The Gilroy City Council agreed July 1 to give the Garlic Farm RV Park an exemption to the city’s 60-day maximum stay requirement.

Harmony Communities purchased the park at 5878 Garlic Farm Drive for $9 million, documents filed on Jan. 6 with Santa Clara County show.

According to the company, the 160-space park will be gradually converted into 400-square-foot homes, with a handful having already been placed.

The council met virtually with Harmonies Communities president and founder Matt Davies in May. At that time, Davies said he was unaware of a city policy in place at the RV park since it was built in 2000, which limits stays to no more than 60 days.

In addition, since 2002, the city has prohibited residential uses east of Highway 101, as well as new RV parks.

According to Davies, the park has had “zero demand” for overnight stays.

The council voted unanimously in favor of the exemption.

“This trailer park serves a working population that has successfully lived there for many years,” Councilmember Carol Marques said. “If we were to change this and make it a 60-day stay, we would be displacing 160-some families and people who depend on this place.”