good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
77.4 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
February 10, 2022
Article Search
gilroy city hall lgbtq pride flag
People gathered on the lawn in front of Gilroy City Hall to see the Pride Flag be raised for the first time on June 1. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Council revises flag-flying policy at City Hall

By: Erik Chalhoub
18
0

The Gilroy City Council approved a new flag-flying policy for City Hall on Feb. 7 that is intended to limit the amount of city funds and staff time to implement.

In May, the council adopted a policy that allows commemorative flags on the city’s flag poles to be approved at the discretion of the council. The policy was considered shortly after the council approved a request to fly a flag at City Hall in recognition of the LGBTQ community in June.

As part of the unanimous Feb. 7 decision, that policy was rescinded, and replaced with one that requires applicants to collect 150 signatures of registered voters in Gilroy, with only one flag allowed to be flown at a time for a month.

Applications will be accepted from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 for the following year, and the council will consider the proposals in December.

While proponents would have to apply each year, the 150 signatures are valid for two years, according to the new policy.

An application fee is also proposed to cover administrative costs, which will be finalized when the council considers updating various user fees later this year.

City Administrator Jimmy Forbis said the city needs to be cautious when establishing the fee so it does not discourage residents from applying.

“This is not something we’re looking to make money off of,” he said.

Councilmember Fred Tovar suggested the LGBTQ Pride flag be grandfathered into the policy, since it was approved by the council before the policy was adopted.

However, Councilmember Dion Bracco said such a proposal would be “making different rules for different groups.”

“It would look really bad saying one group gets special circumstances, while another one has to go out and gather signatures,” he said. “It would seem you are trying to limit who gets to fly a flag at City Hall.”

Mayor Marie Blankley motioned for the Pride flag to be grandfathered in for this year in June and have to go through the process next year, which was approved by the council.

Cat Tucker of Gilroy cautioned that the city may have many flag proposals vying for a certain month, noting that it may need to consider multiple locations. She suggested the flags be flown over somewhere more visible than City Hall, such as the downtown paseo.

Gilroy resident Kim Sullivan said the flag policy shows favoritism toward specific groups, adding that only the United States, California and Gilroy flags should be flown over City Hall.

“I believe all three of these flags are inclusive to all genders, ethnic groups and religions,” she said.

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Recruitment begins for community development director

Erik Chalhoub -
The City of Gilroy is searching for a new...
COVID-19

Libraries to distribute Covid-19 tests, masks

Staff Report -
The Santa Clara County Library District, working in coordination...
Business

Valentine’s Day, weddings keep local florists occupied

Erik Chalhoub -
It remains to be seen how busy Valentine’s Day...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,640FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
gilroy city hall rosanna street

Recruitment begins for community development director

Guest View: The other side of the trigger