Local Scene: Councilmember town hall; local students recognized

Councilmembers holding town hall

Gilroy City Councilmembers Carol Marques and Dion Bracco will hold a town hall meeting on Feb. 22 at 6pm at Old City Hall, 7400 Monterey St.

The guest speakers will be Santa Clara County District 1 Supervisor candidate Johnny Khamis and District Attorney candidate Daniel Chung.

Kraintz recognized at LeTourneau University

Connor Kraintz of Gilroy was named to the Fall 2021 President’s List at LeTourneau University.

The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

Kraintz is majoring in computer science.

LeTourneau University is a Christian polytechnic university in Longview, Texas.

Locals recognized by Gonzaga University

Gilroy residents Jordan Andrade and Audrey Burke were named to the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall 2021 semester.

Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade point average to be listed.

In addition, Matthew Boxwell and Shane Dodd of Gilroy were named to the Gonzaga University President’s List for the semester.

Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a private Catholic University near downtown Spokane, Wash.