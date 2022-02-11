good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
77.3 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
February 11, 2022
Article Search
gilroy old city hall monterey street downtown
Old City Hall in downtown Gilroy. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Local Scene: Councilmember town hall; local students recognized

By: Staff Report
22
0

Councilmembers holding town hall

Gilroy City Councilmembers Carol Marques and Dion Bracco will hold a town hall meeting on Feb. 22 at 6pm at Old City Hall, 7400 Monterey St.

The guest speakers will be Santa Clara County District 1 Supervisor candidate Johnny Khamis and District Attorney candidate Daniel Chung.

Kraintz recognized at LeTourneau University

Connor Kraintz of Gilroy was named to the Fall 2021 President’s List at LeTourneau University. 

The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

Kraintz is majoring in computer science.

LeTourneau University is a Christian polytechnic university in Longview, Texas.

Locals recognized by Gonzaga University

Gilroy residents Jordan Andrade and Audrey Burke were named to the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall 2021 semester. 

Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade point average to be listed.

In addition, Matthew Boxwell and Shane Dodd of Gilroy were named to the Gonzaga University President’s List for the semester.

Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a private Catholic University near downtown Spokane, Wash.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gilroy Chamber reveals ‘22 Spice of Life recipients

Staff Report -
Editor’s note: Biographical information for the 2022 Spice of...
News

Canadian artist showing eco-friendly work at Gallery 1202

Staff Report -
Gallery 1202 presents “Recreating the Wild/Nature (Un)Spoiled,” a solo...
News

Council revises flag-flying policy at City Hall

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy City Council approved a new flag-flying policy...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,640FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
Alyssa Gonzalez gilroy early college academy sonia flores deborah flores mark turner gilroy chamber

Gilroy Chamber reveals ‘22 Spice of Life recipients

yulia shtern kara the cobra

Canadian artist showing eco-friendly work at Gallery 1202