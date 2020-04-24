Court to expunge marijuana convictions

Instead of going through the lengthy process of filing a petition, thousands of Santa Clara County residents will have their marijuana convictions expunged automatically.

At a hearing in San Jose April 29, Superior Court Judge Eric Geffon is set to reduce or expunge more than 11,500 marijuana convictions for more than 9,000 people, according to a press release from the Superior Court. The decision will eliminate the need for people with a Proposition 64-eligible conviction to file a petition, serve an application, wait for a hearing date and attend a hearing on the petition.

“The Santa Clara County Superior Court is pleased to be able to order the record clearance of thousands of people today,” Presiding Judge Deborah A. Ryan said. “We hope this process will provide a sense of closure to those individuals. Having a clear record also will assist those seeking employment, an issue that is especially important as businesses begin the process of reopening. We thank our justice partners for their cooperation and collaboration in this important project.”

The county court system has drastically scaled back services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related stay-home orders.

The marijuana expungements stem from collaborative efforts among the District Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, County Technology Services and Solutions and the Superior Court.

Those with questions about a specific case should contact their original attorney, the Office of the Public Defender, or the District Attorney’s Office.