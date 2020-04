The Gilroy High School choir isn’t able to rehearse in class because of the school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that hasn’t stopped the students from providing some form of entertainment.

The Gilroy HS Chamber Singers, directed by Jonathan Souza, virtually performed the song “Imagine” by John Lennon. Soloists singers Makayla Hoiberg, Michaela Rost, Audrey Hudson and Noaah Blair along with 24 students shown on the screen recorded from their own homes.