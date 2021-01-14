good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
70.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
January 14, 2021
Article Search
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Covid-19 deaths surpass 1,000 in Santa Clara County

Total cases over 87,000

By: Staff Report
27
0

Santa Clara County reached another “sobering milestone” in the fight against the novel coronavirus, as the number of deaths from Covid-19 surpassed 1,000 on Jan. 13.

“Our hearts go out to everyone in our community who has lost a loved one due to Covid-19,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer and Director of Public Health for the county. “One thousand deaths is a devastating and tragic milestone for our community. We mourn each life lost, and our goal continues to be to save as many lives as possible.”

Cody added that Covid-19 “continues to be extremely widespread in our county and throughout the state.” The total number of Covid-19 cases in Santa Clara County is 87,045, according to the county’s coronavirus data dashboard. The total death count is 1,011 as of Jan. 13.

“Even though we’ve all been sacrificing for almost a year to fight this virus, prevent infections, and return to our normal lives, we must remain vigilant or we will see more deaths and extreme challenges for our hospitals and healthcare systems,” Cody said.

As of Jan. 13, five percent of ICU beds at local hospitals were available, according to county staff. Forty-seven percent of the occupied ICU beds are in use for Covid-19 patients.

The surge is a strain on hospital staff and is forcing “difficult decisions in care management,” county staff said in a press release. The strain is also leading to longer wait times to enter area hospitals.

Still, the county’s vaccination plan forges ahead, as all healthcare providers are in the process of vaccinating healthcare workers in Phase 1A. Some have expanded eligibility to residents age 75 and older.

“However, even with the hope of increased volume of vaccine distribution, it will take many months to reach a high level of coverage and protection throughout the community,” says the county’s press release. “Individual actions matter and can help change the course of the pandemic: social distancing, consistently wearing masks and staying home except for essential activities are still our best tools to limit the spread of the virus.”

For more information about the vaccine and how to schedule appointments, visit the county’s website sccfreevax.org.

Avatar
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Property tax workshop geared toward commercial owners

Gilroy Dispatch Staff -
Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone will host a...
Read more
News

Local Scene: Rotary Club gathering coats, citizenship workshops set

Gilroy Dispatch Staff -
Rotary Club of Gilroy seeks coat donations The Rotary Club...
Read more
Business

New restaurants push ahead despite pandemic restrictions

Emanuel Lee -
Jon Cuilla and his fellow co-owners planned to open...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Property tax workshop geared toward commercial owners

Local Scene: Rotary Club gathering coats, citizenship workshops set