Local Scene: Rotary Club gathering coats, citizenship workshops set

Rotary Club of Gilroy seeks coat donations

The Rotary Club of Gilroy is hosting a coat drive to collect clean, gently worn, or new, warm coats during the month of January.

Coats can be dropped off at either Alpine Landscapes, 8595 Murray Ave., between 7am-4pm Monday-Friday; the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, 7471 Monterey St., between 9am–5pm Monday-Friday; or Fortino Winery, 4525 Hecker Pass Highway, noon-4pm Thursday-Sunday.

Gilroy residents are invited to help the Rotary Club of Gilroy reach its goal of collecting 500 coats and $250.

“We are so excited about our upcoming One Warm Coat drive and hope the community will support us,” said Rotary Club of Gilroy President Kathleen Rose. “Nearly 40 million Americans were living in poverty and struggling to pay their bills before the Covid-19 pandemic. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for coats this fall and winter will be greater than ever before. One Warm Coat’s program gets coats to those in need, for free. Everything we collect in our community will be distributed in Gilroy and help our neighbors stay safe and warm this winter.”

Last year, more than 500,000 coats were distributed across North America to children and adults in need through One Warm Coat’s Coat Drive program.

“We are so grateful for our Coat Drive Ambassadors, like Rotary Club of Gilroy,” said Beth W. Amodio, president and CEO of One Warm Coat. “It is because of our incredible volunteers that so many people receive the gift of warmth each year. The health effects of extreme cold are life-threatening. Thanks to Rotary Club of Gilroy’s efforts, many people in this community will be safe and protected this winter.”

Since 1992, One Warm Coat, a national nonprofit organization, has provided free coats to anyone in need.

Drive-in citizenship application workshops set

Catholic Charities of Santa Clara is providing drive-in citizenship application assistance.

The workshops will be held Jan. 16 and Jan. 30 from 9am to 1pm at 290 IOOF Ave. in Gilroy.

This drive-in workshop will provide potential citizenship applicants with an opportunity to have their completed applications reviewed by an attorney and/or Department of Justice Accredited Representative.

Advanced registration is required. For information and to register, call 408.510.4358.