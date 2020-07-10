Covid-19 pop-up testing site in Gilroy extended

Santa Clara County’s pop-up Covid-19 testing site in Gilroy will continue July 14-18.

The site, located at the South County Annex (formerly Antonio Del Buono Elementary), 9300 Wren Ave., first opened July 7.

From 10am to 3pm, it provides Covid-19 viral detection tests free of charge without an appointment, symptoms, insurance or a doctor’s note, and regardless of immigration status. The site has the ability to test up to 500 individuals a day, according to county health officials.

“We continue our drive to make testing as easy and convenient as possible for all residents of Santa Clara County,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s Covid-19 testing officer.

Testing can identify Covid-19 before a person feels unwell or before they spread it to another individual with potentially deadly consequences.

Although every Santa Clara County resident can now get a free nasal swab test, testing is especially encouraged for asymptomatic individuals who are at higher risk because they work in frontline settings or because they’ve had significant interaction with members of the public. This includes grocery store clerks, construction workers, retail associates, first responders and other workers, as well as individuals who regularly ride public transit or have recently attended a mass gathering.

There are currently more than 50 Covid-19 test locations in Santa Clara County, including five in South County.

For information, visit sccfreetest.org.