Mop-up continues on Crews Fire

By
Erik Chalhoub
-
CalFire airplanes were on the scene as thousands of acres of land burned in the Crews Fire in Gilroy, which started on July 5. Photo: Juan Reyes

The Crews Fire, which has burned 5,513 acres in the week since it ignited, is 97 percent contained, CalFire announced July 13.

The fire began July 5 in the area of Crews Road and Sunlit Oaks Court north of Gilroy. The cause is under investigation.

CalFire expects full containment of the blaze by July 16.

“Mop-up will continue today,” fire officials stated in a press release. “Firefighters will maintain an active patrol of the fire’s perimeter throughout the day.”

One structure was destroyed in the blaze.