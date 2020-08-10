Covid-19 testing continues in Gilroy

Santa Clara County is continuing to offer free Covid-19 diagnostic testing Aug. 11-14 in Gilroy.

These walk-up testing sites provide Covid-19 viral detection tests free of charge without an appointment, symptoms, insurance or a doctor’s note, and regardless of immigration status.

The testing site is located at South County Annex (formerly Antonio Del Buono Elementary), 9300 Wren Ave. It operates from 10am-3pm.

Those seeking a test are encouraged to arrive early. The sites use a wristband system in which people are assigned a testing time later in the day, and all slots are often claimed within hours of availability.

The county pop-up Covid-19 testing sites run by Valley Medical Center have been popular, according to county health officials. About 42,000 people were tested at the sites in July.

There are currently more than 50 Covid-19 test locations in Santa Clara County, including those at community centers and schools, hospitals and clinics, and mobile testing centers.