Santa Clara County Public Health will offer Covid-19 vaccinations at the Gilroy Senior Center, 7371 Hanna St., on Feb. 10 from 9am-3pm.

County residents who are 65 years or older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Per a recent announcement by the county, everyone eligible can receive the vaccine regardless of their insurance provider.

Vaccines will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

For information, visit sccfreevax.org or call 408.970.2999.