February 5, 2021
Mark Turner
FeaturedNews

Turner named Chamber Executive of the Year

By: Staff Report
Mark Turner, the president/chief executive officer of the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, was named the Chamber of Commerce “Executive of the Year” by the Western Association of Chamber Executives (W.A.C.E.) on Feb. 4.

Turner received the award during the association’s annual management conference, which was held virtually this year.

“I’m deeply touched and incredibly honored to be selected by W.A.C.E. to receive the award,” Turner said. “There are some extraordinary Chamber executives who have received this before me and plenty of others who could have received this year instead of me. This job, like so many, requires a supportive network of people around you and for me, it’s been my wife and family, not to mention the amazing group of Board members I work for and the outstanding team I work with, such as Jude Miranda, Candace VanSambeek and Victoria Valencia.”

The award is given annually to the Chamber executive who has excelled in the following areas during the past year: financial management, communications, legislative affairs, membership programs and community services performed by the chamber.

W.A.C.E. is an association of chamber executives and staff professionals with members in 19 Western states and Canada designed to promote and enhance the professional development of chamber executives. With approximately 800 members, W.A.C.E. is the largest state or regional association of chamber of commerce executives in the United States.

Staff Report

