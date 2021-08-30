Crosswalk upgrades complete near Gilroy High School

Work wrapped up recently on various upgrades to the crosswalk at the intersection of West 10th Street and Orchard Drive.

Curb extensions, refuge areas to provide a shortened pedestrian crossing distance and green bike lanes are among the additions for the crosswalk that is heavily used by students at the adjacent Gilroy High School. Pedestrians can also activate a flashing light to warn vehicles that they are about to cross.

The Gilroy City Council in June approved a $150,895 contract with Golden Bay Construction for the project. The Gilroy Unified School District will share half of the costs with the city.