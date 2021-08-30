good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 1, 2021
Crews from Golden Bay Construction make the finishing touches Aug. 24 on a crosswalk on West 10th Street and Orchard Drive in front of Gilroy High School. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
FeaturedNewsSchools

Crosswalk upgrades complete near Gilroy High School

By: Tarmo Hannula
Work wrapped up recently on various upgrades to the crosswalk at the intersection of West 10th Street and Orchard Drive.

Curb extensions, refuge areas to provide a shortened pedestrian crossing distance and green bike lanes are among the additions for the crosswalk that is heavily used by students at the adjacent Gilroy High School. Pedestrians can also activate a flashing light to warn vehicles that they are about to cross.

The Gilroy City Council in June approved a $150,895 contract with Golden Bay Construction for the project. The Gilroy Unified School District will share half of the costs with the city.

Green bike lanes and other striping were added to the intersection. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula

