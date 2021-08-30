good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 1, 2021
News

Police blotter, Aug. 23-29, 2021: Petty theft and burglaries

By: Staff Report
Aug. 23

• A suspect was arrested for DUI on West Eighth and Eigleberry streets at 1am.

• Petty theft was reported on the 5900 block of Rossi Lane at 10am.

• A vehicle was stolen on the 5900 block of Obata Way and first block of Welburn Avenue.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 300 block of Walnut Lane at 6pm.

Aug. 24

• Petty theft was reported on the 6800 block of Camino Arroyo at 3pm.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault on the first block of Monterey Frontage Road at 4pm.

Aug. 25

• Grand theft was reported on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle at 11am and 900 block of Hoesch Way at 11am.

• Petty theft was reported on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle at 2pm.

Aug. 26

• A home was burglarized on the 1900 block of Saint Andrews Circle.

• A vehicle was stolen on the 5000 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard.

• A business was burglarized on the 4300 block of Monterey Highway.

• Police responded to a report of a sexual offense on the 700 block of West Sixth Street at 4pm.

Aug. 28

• “Malicious mischief” was reported on the 5000 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard at 6am.

Aug. 29

• Theft was reported on the 2000 block of Castro Valley Road at noon.

Information is compiled from public records.

Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
