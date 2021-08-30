Police blotter, Aug. 23-29, 2021: Petty theft and burglaries

Aug. 23
• A suspect was arrested for DUI on West Eighth and Eigleberry streets at 1am.
• Petty theft was reported on the 5900 block of Rossi Lane at 10am.
• A vehicle was stolen on the 5900 block of Obata Way and first block of Welburn Avenue.
• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 300 block of Walnut Lane at 6pm.
Aug. 24
• Petty theft was reported on the 6800 block of Camino Arroyo at 3pm.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault on the first block of Monterey Frontage Road at 4pm.
Aug. 25
• Grand theft was reported on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle at 11am and 900 block of Hoesch Way at 11am.
• Petty theft was reported on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle at 2pm.
Aug. 26
• A home was burglarized on the 1900 block of Saint Andrews Circle.
• A vehicle was stolen on the 5000 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard.
• A business was burglarized on the 4300 block of Monterey Highway.
• Police responded to a report of a sexual offense on the 700 block of West Sixth Street at 4pm.
Aug. 28
• “Malicious mischief” was reported on the 5000 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard at 6am.
Aug. 29
• Theft was reported on the 2000 block of Castro Valley Road at noon.
