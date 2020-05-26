‘Dig-out’ work to begin on First Street

Caltrans plans to begin dig-out paving on Highway 152/First Street from Santa Teresa Boulevard to the Highway 101 on-ramps on May 27.

The work will take place Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm and is anticipated to last two weeks.

Lane closures will be in place with at least one lane open in each direction at all times.

Following the dig-out paving, crews will begin work on the electrical pole and traffic signal system in preparation for the full-paving of the street.For information, call Caltrans at 510.286.6115 or visit tinyurl.com/ybx5xxc4.