GECA honors grads with virtual ceremony

Dr. TJ Owens Gilroy Early College Academy became one of the first schools in Santa Clara County to honor the Class of 2020 with a virtual commencement.

The YouTube video was posted May 21 and it included all 69 graduating seniors, allowing students and families to celebrate as they watched their high school’s graduation on the internet.

“The past four years have been incredibly memorable and have given us so many opportunities,” said Kashika Bharol, Class of 2020 valedictorian.

Bharol graduated with a 4.7 grade point average and is headed to the University of California, Berkeley with an intended major of molecular and cell biology. She graduated Gavilan College with three associate’s degrees: business, natural science and a multiple subject degree.

Bharol thanked her parents for coming to the United States so she could get a good education.

“This is for you,” she said.

Sadagopan Palaniappan, the ASB president, recorded the historian speech he was supposed to make during the commencement.

“The past four years have had their ups and down, fun and frustrations, happiness and sorrows, dramas and friendships but looking beyond all of that, our high school experience was beautiful and memorable because we had many experiences that have brought us together as a family,” he said.