Photos: Downtown rocks all summer long

Local favorite JJ Hawg rocked the Downtown Live stage as they flipped the switch on the 2022 series June 16.

In addition to live music, the event, organized by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, featured food trucks, beer, wine, vendors and a kid zone on a closed-off block of Monterey Street from Fifth to Sixth streets.

The series continues every Thursday night from 5-9pm through Aug. 4.

Upcoming performances are as follows:

• June 23: Arena.

• June 30: Math Class.

• July 7: Tsunami Band.

• July 14: Sound Decision.

• July 21: Sweet Daddy and the Bad Cats.

• July 28: Mad About You.

• Aug. 4: Bootleg.

Downtown Live attendees move to the music of JJ Hawg. Photo: Erik Chalhoub