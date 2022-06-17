good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 17, 2022
JJ Hawg Downtown Live James Avena John Diaz John Michael
JJ Hawg’s James Avena (from left, guitar/vocals), John Diaz (bassist) and John Michael (drums) get the party started June 16 to kick off the eight-week-long Downtown Live music series. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Photos: Downtown rocks all summer long

By: Erik Chalhoub
16
0

Local favorite JJ Hawg rocked the Downtown Live stage as they flipped the switch on the 2022 series June 16.

In addition to live music, the event, organized by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, featured food trucks, beer, wine, vendors and a kid zone on a closed-off block of Monterey Street from Fifth to Sixth streets.

The series continues every Thursday night from 5-9pm through Aug. 4.

Upcoming performances are as follows:

• June 23: Arena.

• June 30: Math Class.

• July 7: Tsunami Band.

• July 14: Sound Decision.

• July 21: Sweet Daddy and the Bad Cats.

• July 28: Mad About You.

• Aug. 4: Bootleg.

Downtown Live JJ Hawg
Downtown Live attendees move to the music of JJ Hawg. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
JJ Hawg James Avena Downtown Live
JJ Hawg’s James Avena notices a Gilroy Dispatch photographer snapping his picture. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

Support Your Local Newspaper
