Election 2020: By the numbers

By
Gilroy Dispatch Staff
-
19
President/Dems
Bernie Sanders
Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg
Elizabeth Warren

19th Congress
Zoe Lofgren
Justin Aguilera
Ignacio Cruz
Ivan Torres

20th Congress
Jimmy Panetta
Jeff Gorman
Adam Bolanos Scow

17th Senate
John Laird
Vicki Nohrden
Maria Cardenas

30th Assembly
Robert Rivas
Gregory Swett

Prop. 13 (schools)
Yes
No 		SC County
32.4
20.1
17.7
11.9
   
    
59.5
13.8
13.2
11.1


62.2
23.1
14.7


33.3
34.5
27.1


61.3
38.7


50.3
49.7 		CA
33.6
24.9
14.3
12


59.5
13.8
13.2
11.1


65.2
23.7
11.1


42.3
35.9
18.6


65.5
34.4


44.1
53.9   