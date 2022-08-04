Family-focused health fair returns to Gilroy

Bay Area Community Health (BACH) will host the free Ohana Health Fair at Glen View Elementary School, 600 West Eighth St. in Gilroy, on Aug. 6 from 10am to 2pm.

Attendees will learn about BACH’s services at resource booths staffed by service providers and health experts. They will be joined by a group of community partners, representing the needs of communities served by BACH.

In addition to nutrition and physical fitness, BACH’s community partners will address immigration law, domestic violence prevention, food insecurity, child abuse prevention, and LBGTQ+ issues. BACH will also provide free health screenings and Covid-19 vaccinations to people of all ages.

“Health education is central to our partnership with the communities we serve in Alameda and Santa Clara counties,” BACH’s Chief Executive Officer Zettie D. Page III said. “This year’s Ohana Health Fair focuses on connecting people to needed services provided by Bay Area Community Health and our diverse community partners. We encourage community members to actively participate in their health and wellness through these connections.”

The fairs will offer activities for all ages, including guest speakers, fitness coaching, live music and dance performances during the day. There also will be raffle prizes, including iPads, gas and grocery coupons, San Jose Sharks memorabilia, bicycles, and Disney on Ice tickets.

For information about the Ohana Health Fair, contact BACH’s Community Engagement Manager Carolina Arroyo-Solveson at [email protected] or 408.609.1618.