Local Scene: Blood drive combats shortage

Local blood drive combats shortage

The American Red Cross has faced a “concerning” drop in blood and platelet donations this summer, according to the organization, and donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.

The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20% in recent weeks.

Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

In Gilroy, a blood drive is scheduled on Aug. 11 from 12:30-6:30pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Gilroy, 7999 Miller Ave.

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1.800.733.2767.

All who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year. There will be three winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

‘Campesinos’ to be screened in Gilroy

“Campesinos: America’s Unsung Heroes,” presented by Latino Family Fund, will be screened Aug. 11 at 6pm at CineLux Gilroy Cafe & Lounge, 6851 Monterey Road.

The documentary tells the stories of California farmworkers and documents their time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film is produced by Silicon Valley Latino and is a film by Joe Poni.

The screening is a fundraiser to benefit ALAS, Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, and Latino Family Fund.

Latino Family Fund is an affiliate of Gilroy Foundation.

Admission is $15. For tickets, visit bit.ly/3BsHM3v.

Conversation focuses on city projects

Mayor Marie Blankley is inviting the public for Conversation and Coffee on Aug. 13 at 9:30am in the Council Chambers, 7351 Rosanna St.

This month, Blankley will be joined by City Administrator Jimmy Forbis for a discussion about multiple projects that are moving forward including:

• The potential ice rink addition to the Sports Park

• The Surplus Lands Act as it applies to the parcel on which the ice rinks are proposed

• The upcoming ballot measure to amend the 1960 City Charter to update the bidding process for public projects

• Upcoming improvements to the downtown alleys

• The Eigleberry and Seventh Street parking lot

To request Spanish language interpretation services for this meeting, email [email protected] a minimum of 72 hours prior to the meeting.

Book sale returns Aug. 13

The Friends of Gilroy Library holds a book sale every second Saturday of the month from 10am-1pm at the library, 350 West Sixth St.

The next sale is Aug. 13.

The Isabel Jewell Bookstore is open Monday through Friday from 1-3pm.

The store has many boxes of children’s and teen’s fiction, as well as many books in Spanish.

Regular prices are 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardbacks. Children’s books are 25 cents and 50 cents.

Ginkel named to the Dean’s List at Palmer College

Tristan Ginkel of Gilroy has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West campus in San Jose.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose; and Port Orange, Fla.