Food pantries increase assistance

Second Harvest Food Bank has responded to the growing need for food assistance among local residents by increasing the frequency of grocery giveaways at some South County distribution sites.

All food distribution sites supplied by Second Harvest are currently operating on their usual or extended schedules, according to Ozzy Maldonado, Regional Program Manager for Second Harvest Silicon Valley.

South County residents, like many communities throughout the nation, have suffered the brunt of the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and related shelter-in-place orders. Businesses have closed throughout the region, leaving thousands of employees without incomes or other means to pay their bills.

The following food distribution sites and hours of operation are continuing to serve local residents:

• Cathedral of Faith-Gilroy, 7250 Forest St., 9 to 11:30am every Saturday;

• St. Joseph’s Family Center, 7950 Church St., Monday through Friday from 9am to 12pm and from 1 to 4pm;

• The Salvation Army-Gilroy, 200 West Fifth St., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 11am;

• Gavilan College, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd., in Gilroy, first Tuesday and third Thursday of the month, from 9 to 11am;

• Redwoods Apartments, 9005 Kern Ave. in Gilroy, fourth Thursday of the month from 2:30 to 4:00pm;

• Rebekah Children’s Services, 290 IOOF Ave. in Gilroy, fourth Friday of the month from 1 to 3pm;

• Gilroy Senior Center, 7371 Hanna St., first and third Thursday of the month, from 9 to 10am;

• Gilroy Compassion Center, 370 Tomkins Court, Monday through Saturday, 8am to 1pm;

• St. Catherine Church Reach Out Food Pantry, 17400 Peak Ave. in Morgan Hill, open 1 to 2:30pm Monday through Friday;

• P.A. Walsh STEAM Academy, 305 W. Main Ave. in Morgan Hill, first and third Wednesday of the month, from 9 to 10am;

• Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road, second and fourth Tuesday of the month, from 11:30am to 1pm;

• Advent Lutheran Church, 16870 Murphy Ave. in Morgan Hill, first and third Thursday of the month, 8 to 9am